Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES: Red Alert lifted from 12 districts, one more body recovered

On Sunday, Red Alert has been withdrawn for 12 out of the 14 districts of flood-hit Kerala. While rescue operations are on across the state, 10 districts have been put under Orange alert. Also, Yellow Alert has been issued for two districts.

According to government figures, more than 20,000 persons have been taken to safety.

Two towns, Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district and Thalayolapparambu in Kottayam were marooned on Saturday as Achankoil and Muvattupuzha rivers changed course and flowed into the towns triggering panic among residents.