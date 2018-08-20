Home LIVE

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Flight operations begin from naval airbase INS Garuda in Kochi

Published: 20th August 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods: People who got stranded in the marooned Kumarakom panchayat are being shifted to Kottayam in a Taurus lorry. Kumarakom is seen behind as an extension of Vembanadu backwaters. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Online Desk

About 10,000 people are likely to be rescued by Monday in Kerala where rain-induced floods have claimed over 200 lives in the last 10 days, officials said. About 38,000 people have been rescued so far.

"A total of 8,46,680 people are in 3,734 camps, and rescue operations are in last stages. Rehabilitation is our next target," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday, on the worst floods the state has faced since 1924.

The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates.

The red alert that was in force in all districts was also withdrawn as water level came down. Meantime, orange alert has been declared in districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod.

Heavy rain is likely to subside today in the flood-hit state, the weather office has said, though light rain has been forecast at least till Saturday. Rainfall has been gradually decreasing for the last three days, the weather office said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, “heavy rainfall” is expected only in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki districts over the next four days. While the situation seems to be easing up in Kerala, neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under floods.

 

Live Updates
