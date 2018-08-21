Kerala floods HIGHLIGHTS: Centre releases Rs 600 crore, waives off customs duty and GST on relief materials

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre today released Rs 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala and decided to waive customs duty and GST on the relief materials being imported for the affected people in the state.

The announcement came following a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which met for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the UAE government for its decision to provide Rs 700 crore to help the state, currently reeling under massive floods.

Welcoming the generous contribution from the Arab kingdom, Pinarayi said, "Kerala has a special relationship with UAE, which is a home away from home for Malayalees. We express our gratitude to UAE for their support."

The Chief Minister also thanked the President of UAE HH Shaeikh Khaleefa Bin Sayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister HH Shaeik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian.

(With inputs from PTI)