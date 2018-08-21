Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Government calls for all-party meeting today at 4 pm

Home LIVE

The Centre already informed the Kerala HC it had treated the flood situation as a disaster of serious nature but there is no provision in statutes or manuals to declare it as a ‘national calamity’.

Published: 21st August 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 09:40 AM

Kerala Floods: An aerial view of flood hit Aluva-Paravur region. Most of the houses and buildings are fully or partially submerged by water. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Online Desk

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting over the flood situation in the state. The meeting will be held at 4 pm in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yesterday, the Centre informed the Kerala High Court it had treated the flood situation as a disaster of serious nature but there is no provision in statutes or manuals to declare it as a ‘national calamity’.

“The term ‘national calamity’ is only an expression used in the general parlance,” said an affidavit filed before the High Court by Assistant Solicitor General of India N Nagaresh.

This categorisation will enable the state to get greater monetary and other assistance from the Centre.

The death toll in the current spell of monsoon fury that began on August 8 had risen to 223, as per official figures.

"Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes," a Home Ministry official said in New Delhi.

Live Updates
