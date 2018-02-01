Finance minister Arun Jaitley leaves his office to present the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: The last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the first one after GST rollout is much anticipated. With the day finally arriving today, speculation about Union Budget 2018 is rife across the country.

Various sectors such as e-commerce, retail, health, agriculture, education, Information Technology (IT), and manufacturing among others expect major policy initiatives which will drive growth, and support development and expansion.