Union Budget 2018 presentation | As it happened
By Online Desk | Published: 01st February 2018 09:33 AM |
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 04:29 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has concluded. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced several developmental schemes keeping in focus the rural and middle-class population.
IN PICTURES | Union Budget 2018
However, the middle-class, which hoped for a reduction in income tax ahead of an election year, were left disappointed. The personal income tax rates remain unchanged.