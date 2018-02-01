Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has concluded. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced several developmental schemes keeping in focus the rural and middle-class population.

However, the middle-class, which hoped for a reduction in income tax ahead of an election year, were left disappointed. The personal income tax rates remain unchanged.