Anukul Roy picked up the two big wickets of Param Uppal and Jonathan Merlo. (Twitter | Cricket World Cup)

Taking wickets at regular intervals, a good collective bowling effort ensured India had the advantage by the end of the first innings of the much-awaited final against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018.

From Ishan Porel and KL Nagarkoti's initial blows to Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy's stunners at the end, Australia was never really allowed to get going. However, a masterful innings by Jonathan Merlo kept the game alive for his team and helped set a target of 217.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a historic fourth World Cup title.

Here are the latest updates: