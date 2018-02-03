ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup final | LIVE UPDATES | Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy help bowl out Australia for 216
By Online Desk | Published: 03rd February 2018 06:08 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 10:32 AM | A+A A- |
Taking wickets at regular intervals, a good collective bowling effort ensured India had the advantage by the end of the first innings of the much-awaited final against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018.
From Ishan Porel and KL Nagarkoti's initial blows to Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy's stunners at the end, Australia was never really allowed to get going. However, a masterful innings by Jonathan Merlo kept the game alive for his team and helped set a target of 217.
Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a historic fourth World Cup title.
Here are the latest updates: