KL Nagarkoti picked up the big wicket of Jack Edwards. (Twitter | Cricket World Cup)

Ishan Porel struck twice, while KL Nagarkoti removed the settled Jack Edwards, giving India the advantage in the much-awaited final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2018 against Australia.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a fourth title as they take on a formidable Australian side.

With strong victories throughout, the Prithvi Shaw-led side will be looking to put up a tough fight against an equally-matched Australia.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

Here are the latest updates: