ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup final | LIVE UPDATES | Ishan Porel, KL Nagarkoti put Australia in hot water
By Online Desk | Published: 03rd February 2018 06:08 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 09:15 AM | A+A A- |
Ishan Porel struck twice, while KL Nagarkoti removed the settled Jack Edwards, giving India the advantage in the much-awaited final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2018 against Australia.
Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a fourth title as they take on a formidable Australian side.
With strong victories throughout, the Prithvi Shaw-led side will be looking to put up a tough fight against an equally-matched Australia.
India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.
Here are the latest updates: