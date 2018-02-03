The two team captains pose with the World Cup trophy. (Twitter | Cricket World Cup)

Australia wins the toss and elects to bat first against India in the much-awaited final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2018.

The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a fourth title as they take on a formidable Australian side.

With strong victories throughout, the Prithvi Shaw-led side will be looking to put up a tough fight against an equally-matched Australia.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

Here are the latest updates: