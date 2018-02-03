Openers Manjot Kalra and Prithvi Shaw got off to a flying start before rain interrupted play briefly. (Twitter | Cricket World Cup)

Chasing a target of 217, India got off to a brilliant start thanks to openers Manjot Kalra and Prithvi Shaw before rain interrupted play briefly in the second innings of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 final against Australia.

Skipper Shaw, however, got out for 29 with a brilliant delivery from Will Sutherland.

In the first innings, from Ishan Porel and KL Nagarkoti's initial blows to Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy's stunners at the end, Australia was never really allowed to get going. However, a masterful innings by Jonathan Merlo kept the game alive for his team and helped set a target of 217.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian colts aim to rewrite record books with a historic fourth World Cup title.

Here are the latest updates: