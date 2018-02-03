Chasing a target of 217, India comfortably crossed the line with eight wickets in hand, thanks to opener Manjot Kalra's ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 final against Australia at the Bay Oval.

In the first innings, from Ishan Porel and KL Nagarkoti's initial blows to Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy's stunners at the end, Australia was never really allowed to get going. However, a masterful innings by Jonathan Merlo kept the game alive for his team and helped set a target of 217. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

