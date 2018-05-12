Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: 52.4 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm; rains hit voters turnout in Hubbali, Dharwad
Technical snags, faulty EVM and VVPAT units reported outside many polling booths dampened the spirits of Karnataka voters.
BENGALURU: Today, a total of 5.06 crore voters from across the state are exercising their franchise to elect a new government as the state goes to polls after weeks of high intensity campaigning by all candidates and party leaders.
A total of 58,546 polling booths have been set up by the Karnataka election commission team which has been on high alert ever since the dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.
On Friday, just a day before the polls, the Election Commission took the decision to defer elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, due to a large number of voter ID cards being seized by officers earlier on Tuesday.