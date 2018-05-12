Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for 222 seats underway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today, a total of 5.06 crore voters from across the state will exercise their franchise and elect a new government as the state goes to polls after weeks of high intensity campaigning by all candidates and party leaders.

A total of 58,546 polling booths have been set up by the Karnataka election commission team which has been on high alert ever since the dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.

On Friday, just a day before the polls, the Election Commission took the decision to defer elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, due to a large number of voter ID cards being seized by officers earlier on Tuesday.