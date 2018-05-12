Home LIVE

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for 222 seats underway, BS Yeddyurappa confident of BJP getting more than 150 seats

About 5 crore voters from across the state will exercise their franchise and elect a new government as the state goes to polls after weeks of high intensity campaigning.

Published: 12th May 2018 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Early birds queue up at Benson Town in Shivajinagar constituency.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today, a total of 5.06 crore voters from across the state will exercise their franchise and elect a new government as the state goes to polls after weeks of high intensity campaigning by all candidates and party leaders. 

A total of 58,546 polling booths have been set up by the Karnataka election commission team which has been on high alert ever since the dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.

On Friday, just a day before the polls, the Election Commission took the decision to defer elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, due to a large number of voter ID cards being seized by officers earlier on Tuesday. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 Congress vs BJP vs JDS
Galleries
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
Videos
Scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar
Royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar casts his vote
Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat carrying 80 passengers catches fire in Godavari