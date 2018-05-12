Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 UPDATES: Peoples Pulse pre-poll survey predicst hung assembly, Congess to emerge as single largest party
Re-polling to take place at polling stations in Lottegollajalli, Hebbal after EVM failure; a total of 164 polling units, 157 control units and 470 VVPATs malfunctioned.
Published: 12th May 2018 07:25 AM | Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:38 PM
BENGALURU: Today, a total of 5.06 crore voters from across the state are exercising their franchise to elect a new government as the state goes to polls after weeks of high intensity campaigning by all candidates and party leaders.
A total of 58,546 polling booths have been set up by the Karnataka election commission team which has been on high alert ever since the dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.
On Friday, just a day before the polls, the Election Commission took the decision to defer elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, due to a large number of voter ID cards being seized by officers earlier on Tuesday.
