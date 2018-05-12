Home LIVE

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 UPDATES: Total turnout figure received so far is 70 per cent, says Election Commission

Re-polling to take place at polling stations in Lottegollajalli, Hebbal after EVM failure; a total of 164 polling units, 157 control units and 470 VVPATs malfunctioned. 

Published: 12th May 2018 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Express photo by Udayshankar S

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday recorded 70 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm as polling for the high stakes assembly election ended, state electoral officials said. 

The last assembly election in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, it said.

The final polling percentage till the 6 pm deadline is, however, still being worked out, they added.

According to the poll officials, the highest polling was recorded in Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara at 76 per cent, while Bengaluru Urban had the lowest at 48 per cent.

Polling was held for 222 of the 224 seats.

A total of 5.06 crore voters from across the state exercised their franchise to elect a new government after weeks of high intensity campaigning by all candidates and party leaders. 

A total of 58,546 polling booths were set up by the Karnataka election commission team which has been on high alert ever since the dates were announced and the model code of conduct came into force.

(With agency and TNIE inputs)

Live Updates
