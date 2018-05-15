Home LIVE

Karnataka assembly poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: 50,000 cops deployed across 38 counting centres in state

It is D-day for political parties in Karnataka with the counting of votes for the assembly elections scheduled to take place today.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:05 AM

L-R: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy, Congress' Siddaramaiah (File Photos)

By Online Desk

It is D-day for political parties in Karnataka with the counting of votes for the assembly elections scheduled to take place today.  About 222 constituencies went to polls on Saturday with the state registering a record voter turnout of 72.36 percent. 38 counting centres have been set up across the state with 5 alone in Bengaluru.

While exit polls are divided over which party will emerge the single largest, each of the three major parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have expressed confidence of forming the government on their own. Any party requires a simple majority of 112 to stake claim to form the government.

Live Updates
