Karnataka assembly poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP crosses magical figure of 112 in leads

Counting of votes began this morning at 8 am, for what was expected to be a nail-biting finish.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:36 AM

BJP workers celebrate party's surge in Mangaluru. (EPS | Rajesh)

With the latest Election Commission trends of the Karnataka Assembly Elections showing the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in over 112 seats, the simple majority required, the party looks all set to form the new government in the state.

The ruling Congress suffered massive setbacks in many constituencies, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Chamundeshwari seat. Meanwhile, the third major party, Janata Dal (Secular) has gained handsomely.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the earliest result of the assembly election will be known by 1 pm and the final results will be out by 4 pm.

About 222 constituencies went to polls on Saturday with the state registering a record voter turnout of 72.36 percent. 38 counting centres have been set up across the state with 5 alone in Bengaluru.

Live Updates
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
