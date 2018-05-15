Karnataka assembly poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Early trends suggests tight race between BJP, Congress

By Online Desk

It is D-day for political parties in Karnataka as the counting of votes for the assembly elections began this morning, in what is expected to be a nail-biting finish.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the earliest result of the assembly election will be known by 1 pm and the final results will be out by 4 pm.

About 222 constituencies went to polls on Saturday with the state registering a record voter turnout of 72.36 percent. 38 counting centres have been set up across the state with 5 alone in Bengaluru.

While exit polls are divided over which party will emerge the single largest, each of the three major parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have expressed confidence of forming the government on their own. Any party requires a simple majority of 112 to stake claim to form the government.