Home LIVE

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP chief Amit Shah says will form New India under PM Modi by 2022

Counting of votes began this morning at 8 am, for what was expected to be a nail-biting finish.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Assembly election results ended in a suspense today, as a simple majority of 112 seats eluded BJP and the Congress quickly gave its support to the third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power in the southern states. 

Both the sides rushed to the state Governor Vajubhai Vala. While BJP's Chief Ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa pitching for a floor test within a week to prove the majority, JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy submitted a letter to Vala, stating that Congress is giving unconditional support to his party.

While BJP has won 95 seats so far and leading in nine, as per latest Election Commission of India figures, the Congress-JD(S) combine has bagged 115 constituencies so far. Congress still leading in four seats, with three independents extending their support to the alliance.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress BS Yeddyurappa EVMs Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office