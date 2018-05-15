Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP chief Amit Shah says will form New India under PM Modi by 2022

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Assembly election results ended in a suspense today, as a simple majority of 112 seats eluded BJP and the Congress quickly gave its support to the third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power in the southern states.

Both the sides rushed to the state Governor Vajubhai Vala. While BJP's Chief Ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa pitching for a floor test within a week to prove the majority, JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy submitted a letter to Vala, stating that Congress is giving unconditional support to his party.

While BJP has won 95 seats so far and leading in nine, as per latest Election Commission of India figures, the Congress-JD(S) combine has bagged 115 constituencies so far. Congress still leading in four seats, with three independents extending their support to the alliance.