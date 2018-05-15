Home LIVE

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa pitches for floor test; JD(S), BJP call for Parliamentary Board meets

Counting of votes began this morning at 8 am, for what was expected to be a nail-biting finish.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S)party workers celebrate near Maharani college in Mysuru on Tuesday. (EPS | Udayashankar S)

By Online Desk

With the latest Election Commission trends of the Karnataka Assembly Elections showing no clear majority, Janata Dal (Secular) in a new turn, has accepted Congress' offer to form the government.

Earlier, after the ruling Congress suffered massive setbacks in many constituencies, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Chamundeshwari seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's lead, which had crossed the simple majority required seemed enough to bring the saffron party to power.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in just over 100 constituencies, making it fall short of the simple majority of 112 seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the final results of the assembly election will be out by 4 pm.

About 222 constituencies went to polls on Saturday with the state registering a record voter turnout of 72.36 percent. 38 counting centres have been set up across the state with 5 alone in Bengaluru.

Live Updates
