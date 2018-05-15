Karnataka poll results 2018 UPDATES: BJP's Jagadish Shettar declared winner of Dhardwad-Hubli constituency

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Assembly election results ended in a suspense today, as a simple majority of 112 seats eluded BJP and the Congress quickly gave its support to the third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power in the southern states.

Both the sides rushed to state Governor Vajubhai Vala. While BJP's Chief Ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa has to pitch for a floor test within a week to prove majority, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy submitted a letter to Vala, stating that the Congress is giving unconditional support to his party.

At the end of counting on Tuesday, the BJP ended up with 103 confirmed seats after leading in around 115 seats around noon. The party, which had a vote share of 38 per cent, saw a drop of around 2 per cent in its vote share which went in favour of the Congress (which ended up with 78 seats in total out of 222 constituencies).

The JDS, with 37 seats however turned out to be the party which stands to benefit the most with the least number of seats as the Congress expressed its willingness to partner with the JDS and even support State President HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister in order to keep the BJP from forming the Government.