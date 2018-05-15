Home LIVE

Karnataka poll results 2018 UPDATES: H D Kumaraswamy will be CM, says Siddaramaiah after meeting JD (S) leaders

Simple majority of 112 seats eluded BJP and the Congress quickly gave its support to the third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power in the southern states.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy reaches Ashoka Hotel for meeting senior Congress leaders. | ANI

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Assembly election results ended in a suspense today, as a simple majority of 112 seats eluded BJP and the Congress quickly gave its support to the third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power in the southern states. 

Both the sides rushed to the state Governor Vajubhai Vala. While BJP's Chief Ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa pitching for a floor test within a week to prove the majority, JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy submitted a letter to Vala, stating that Congress is giving unconditional support to his party.

At the end of counting on Tuesday, the BJP ended up with 103 confirmed seats after leading in around 115 seats around noon. The party, which had a vote share of 38 per cent saw a drop of around 2% in its vote share which went in favour of the Congress which ended up with 78 seats in total out of 222 constituencies. 

Election commission officials were yet to declare results for Jagadish Shettar's constituency Hubbali-Dharwad central where they were considering a recount of the VVPAT in order to confirm the results. Shettar was however leading by 20,944 votes and is likely to win the seat. 

The JDS, with 37 seats however turned out to be the party which stands to benefit the most with the least number of seats as the Congress expressed its willingness to partner with the JDS and even support State President HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister in order to keep the BJP from forming the Government.

BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress BS Yeddyurappa EVMs Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election

