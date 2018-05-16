Home LIVE

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Congress was deprived to form government in Goa despite being single largest party: Abhishek Manu Singhvi at Supreme Court hearing

With Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BJP to form the government, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on Thursday, 17 May 2018.

Published: 16th May 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (ANI Twitter Photo)

With Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BJP to form the government, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on Thursday, 17 May 2018. The party has been given 15 days to prove the majority. "I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," a Raj Bhavan communique said after day-long politicking that saw claims and counterclaims of support of MLAs.

Vala also asked 75-year-old Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister. [Read full report HERE]

The Congress party, termed the Karnataka BJP spokesperson's claim that B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in Thursday "shocking" and said it will tantamount to "murdering" democracy, "trampling" Constitution and disregarding all the precedents.

CJI Dipak Misra agreed to a midnight hearing of the Congress-JD(S)' plea challenging the Governor's decision. The two parties said the urgent hearing was sought as Yeddyurappa's swearing in was taking place as early as 9 AM tomorrow and there was very little time left for it.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has support from the Congress for chief ministership, accused the BJP of luring his MLAs with Rs 100 crore bait, while outgoing CM Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging "horse-trading" to ensure the BJP returns to power in the state despite falling short of a majority.

Live Updates
