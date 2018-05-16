Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Supreme Court bench refuses to defer BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, calls Congress-JD(S) petition 'a subject of hearing later on'

By Online Desk

The Karnataka power tussle turned into a midnight courtroom battle in the capital as the Supreme Court heard a petition by the Congress-JD(S) combine challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the government.

The Congress termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as "illegal and against the law and Constitution".

CJI Dipak Misra agreed to a midnight hearing as the Congress-JD(S) said Yeddyurappa's swearing in as the state's 23rd Chief Minister was taking place as early as 9 AM today and there was very little time left for it. Lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tushar Mehta, Mukul Rohatgi are arguing for the Congress-JD(S), the union government and the BJP, respectively.

The petition by Congress-JD(S) contended that despite presenting the list of 116 MLAs, governor Vala has invited the BJP which has 104 MLAs to form the government and has given relatively longer time of 15 days to prove the majority on the floor of the House, alleging that it will promote horse trading and poaching of their MLAs. [Read full report HERE]