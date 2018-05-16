Home LIVE

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Supreme Court bench refuses to defer BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, calls Congress-JD(S) petition 'a subject of hearing later on'

With Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BJP to form the government, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on Thursday, 17 May 2018.

Published: 16th May 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (ANI Twitter Photo)

By Online Desk

The Karnataka power tussle turned into a midnight courtroom battle in the capital as the Supreme Court heard a petition by the Congress-JD(S) combine challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to form the government.

The Congress termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as "illegal and against the law and Constitution".

CJI Dipak Misra agreed to a midnight hearing as the Congress-JD(S) said Yeddyurappa's swearing in as the state's 23rd Chief Minister was taking place as early as 9 AM today and there was very little time left for it. Lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tushar Mehta, Mukul Rohatgi are arguing for the Congress-JD(S), the union government and the BJP, respectively.

The petition by Congress-JD(S) contended that despite presenting the list of 116 MLAs, governor Vala has invited the BJP which has 104 MLAs to form the government and has given relatively longer time of 15 days to prove the majority on the floor of the House, alleging that it will promote horse trading and poaching of their MLAs. [Read full report HERE]

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Governor Mukul Rohatgi Abhishek Manu Singhvi floor test Vajubhai Vala Karnataka polls Karnataka polls 2018 midnight hearing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade