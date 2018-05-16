Home LIVE

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: BJP Karnataka deletes tweet on Yeddyurappa taking oath as CM tomorrow

The hung verdict in Karnataka election puts the ball in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala, with both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine staking claim to form government.

Published: 16th May 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP legislature party leaders B S Yeddyurappa accompanied by party leaders Ananth Kumar and K Eshwarappa gestures while addressing the media after meeting with Governor Rudabhai Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for the formation of government in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | PTI

By Online Desk

Stepping up the pressure, JDS and Congress leaders today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a list claiming support of 117 MLAs with a plea to consider their claim for government formation.

The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day.

"In a post-alliance of JDS and Congress and our pre-alliance with BSP, we all together have 117 MLAs and the letter of their support has been given to Governor," Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.

Live Updates
