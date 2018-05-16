Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: BJP Karnataka deletes tweet on Yeddyurappa taking oath as CM tomorrow

By Online Desk

Stepping up the pressure, JDS and Congress leaders today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a list claiming support of 117 MLAs with a plea to consider their claim for government formation.

The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day.

"In a post-alliance of JDS and Congress and our pre-alliance with BSP, we all together have 117 MLAs and the letter of their support has been given to Governor," Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.