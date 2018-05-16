Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: BJP offering Rs 100 crores to JD(S) MLAs, alleges Kumaraswamy

By Online Desk

The political scenario in Karnataka is heading towards an impasse with the poll results not producing a clear majority. Though initially going the BJP way, the results at the end of the day had the saffron party emerging the single largest party in Karnataka without a clear majority. Congress decided to support JD(S) to form the government to keep the BJP juggernaut out of power in the state.

The hung verdict in Karnataka election puts the ball in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala, with both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine staking claim to form government.

With rivals pushing their cases, all eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala, who said he will consider both the claims and take an appropriate decision.The fight for power in Karnataka is set to turn ugly and go down to the wire considering the high stakes involved for all the three players--Congress, BJP and JD(S).