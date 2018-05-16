Home LIVE

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Congress, JD(S) to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 5 pm

The hung verdict in Karnataka election puts the ball in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala, with both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine staking claim to form government.

Published: 16th May 2018 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial candidate H D Kumaraswamy today claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference.

"The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP). The BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.

Live Updates
