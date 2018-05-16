Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Governor invites BS Yeddyurappa to form government; gives 15 days to prove majority

By Online Desk

With Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BJP to form the government, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on Thursday, 17 May 2018. The party has been given 15 days to prove the majority.

JDS and Congress leaders had earlier today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a list claiming support of 117 MLAs with a plea to consider their claim for government formation.

The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day.

"In a post-alliance of JDS and Congress and our pre-alliance with BSP, we all together have 117 MLAs and the letter of their support has been given to Governor," Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.

The Congress today termed as "shocking" the Karnataka BJP spokesperson's claim that B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in tomorrow and said it will tantamount to "murdering" democracy, "trampling" Constitution and disregarding all the precedents.