Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Three BJP MPs write to Centre, accuses state government of tapping their phones
The hung verdict in Karnataka election puts the ball in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala, with both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine staking claim to form government.
Published: 16th May 2018 12:01 PM | Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:49 PM | A+A A-
Stepping up the pressure, JDS and Congress leaders today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a list claiming support of 117 MLAs with a plea to consider their claim for government formation.
The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day.
"In a post-alliance of JDS and Congress and our pre-alliance with BSP, we all together have 117 MLAs and the letter of their support has been given to Governor," Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.