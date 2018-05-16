Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Three-judge Supreme Court bench to hear Congress & JD(S) petition challenging Governor's decision at 1:45 am

By Online Desk

With Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting BJP to form the government, BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on Thursday, 17 May 2018. The party has been given 15 days to prove the majority.

"I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," a Raj Bhavan communique said after day-long politicking that saw claims and counterclaims of support of MLAs.

Vala also asked 75-year-old Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister. Read full report HERE.

The Congress party, termed the Karnataka BJP spokesperson's claim that B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in Thursday "shocking" and said it will tantamount to "murdering" democracy, "trampling" Constitution and disregarding all the precedents.

The party said it has sought a hearing on its petition challenging the Governor's decision on Wednesday night itself. They said the urgent hearing with the CJI has been sought tonight as Yeddyurappa's swearing in was taking place as early as 9 AM tomorrow and there was very little time left for it.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has support from the Congress for chief ministership, accused the BJP of luring his MLAs with Rs 100 crore bait, while outgoing CM Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging "horse-trading" to ensure the BJP returns to power in the state despite falling short of a majority.