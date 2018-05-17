Karnataka HIGHLIGHTS: Congress, JD(S) take on BJP in struggle for power in state

By Online Desk

The Congress party, as well as the JD(S), are on Thursday moving their MLAs from Bengaluru to different locations to prevent them from defecting to BJP.

The Congress MLAs, who were staying at former minister DK Sivakumar's Eagleton resort in Bengaluru, were earlier reported to be being moved to Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kochi.

ANI later quoted JDS MLA Shivarame Gowda saying that "some of Congress and JD(S) MLAs are going to Kochi and some to Hyderabad." The JD(S) lawmakers were staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru.

Around 2 am, MLAs of both parties were seen going to Hyderabad by road. Reportedly, they were not allowed to go by air by the DGCA who allegedly cancelled three chartered flights to Kochi, Kerala.

Opposition parties today accused the BJP of "murder of democracy" and "trampling" the Constitution, with the Congress demanding that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala be recalled as it dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to prove BJP's majority in the state tomorrow itself.

Parties like TMC, CPI-M and BSP, besides RJD, stood in unison to target the BJP and asserted that if the single largest party was to form the government, then BJP governments in states like Bihar, Goa, Manipur and Meghayala should resign.

The Congress also decided to observe tomorrow as 'Save Democracy Day' saying party workers across the country will hold protests and dharnas at all district headquarters against Vala's "illegal" decision to allow BS Yeddyurappa to take over as chief minister, "despite being in a minority".