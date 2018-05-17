Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Congress leaders return to resort; decide to wait for SC decision

By Online Desk

After a midnight drama ending with the Supreme Court bench refusing to stay Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, the BJP CM-elect has taken oath as chief minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark for clear majority, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka assembly.

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in and the Governor's decision to invite the single largest party to form the government inspite of falling short of the numbers required.