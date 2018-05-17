Home LIVE

Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Deve Gowda discusses situation with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM and the Governor's decision inviting BJP to form government.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 08:44 PM

JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda with senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge during a dharna in front of Gandhi Statue near Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. | PTI

By Online Desk

With his political future hanging by a slender thread, BS Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the third time amid protests by the JD(S)-Congress combine whose MLAs hunkered down in resorts and hotels following alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who controversially invited him to form the government yesterday despite the BJP falling short of the majority.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman took the oath alone, in a reflection of continued uncertainty over the longevity of his term in office after the newly formed JD(S)- Congress alliance knocked the door of the Supreme Court to stall government formation.

Live Updates
TAGS
Karnataka chief minister Governor elections B S Yeddyurappa Swearing in

  • mort
    Congress Corruption weary India.
    6 hours ago reply
