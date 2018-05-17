Home LIVE

Karnataka LIVE UPDATES | Security removed from Bengaluru resort where Congress MLAs are staying

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM and the Governor's decision inviting BJP to form government.

Members of Karnataka Congress protest in front of Gandhi statue in Vidhan Soudha. (EPS | Pushkar V)

With his political future hanging by a slender thread, BS Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the third time amid protests by the JD(S)-Congress combine whose MLAs hunkered down in resorts and hotels following alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who controversially invited him to form the government yesterday despite the BJP falling short of the majority.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman took the oath alone, in a reflection of continued uncertainty over the longevity of his term in office after the newly formed JD(S)- Congress alliance knocked the door of the Supreme Court to stall government formation.

