Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Congress, JD(S) MLAs leave Bengaluru resort, en route to Hyderabad

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM and the Governor's decision inviting BJP to form government.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:50 AM

To prevent defection, Congress moves MLAs from Bengaluru resort. ANI

The Congress party, as well as the JD(S), are on Thursday moving their MLAs from Bengaluru to different locations to prevent them from defecting to BJP.

The Congress MLAs, who were staying at former minister DK Sivakumar's Eagleton resort in Bengaluru, were earlier reported to be being moved to Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kochi.

ANI later quoted JDS MLA Shivarame Gowda saying that "some of Congress and JD(S) MLAs are going to Kochi and some to Hyderabad." The JD(S) lawmakers were staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru.

Around 2 am, MLAs of both parties were seen going to Hyderabad by road. Reportedly, they were not allowed to go by air by BJP.

Opposition parties today accused the BJP of "murder of democracy" and "trampling" the Constitution, with the Congress demanding that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala be recalled as it dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to prove BJP's majority in the state tomorrow itself.

Parties like TMC, CPI-M and BSP, besides RJD, stood in unison to target the BJP and asserted that if the single largest party was to form the government, then BJP governments in states like Bihar, Goa, Manipur and Meghayala should resign.

The Congress also decided to observe tomorrow as 'Save Democracy Day' saying party workers across the country will hold protests and dharnas at all district headquarters against Vala's "illegal" decision to allow BS Yeddyurappa to take over as chief minister, "despite being in a minority".

