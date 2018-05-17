Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES | Congress protests at Vidhan Soudha against Yeddyurappa's swearing in as Karnataka CM

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM and the Governor's decision inviting BJP to form government.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Karnataka Congress protest in front of Gandhi statue in Vidhan Soudha. (EPS | Pushkar V)

By Online Desk

After a midnight drama ending with the Supreme court bench refusing to stay Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, the BJP CM- elect has taken oath as chief minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka assembly. 

After the legal route failing to provide relief on time, Congress is protesting against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in and the Governor's decision to invite the single largest party to form the government inspite of falling short of the numbers required.

Live Updates
