Karnataka political turmoil LIVE UPDATES: Congress moves SC contesting pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah's appointment

The appointment is significant, as Pro Tem speaker will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly, following directions by the Supreme Court.

Published: 18th May 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaih and Ghulam Nabi Azad at press meet in Bengaluru on Friday. Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Online Desk

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, named Virajpet MLA and former speaker KG Bopaiah as Pro Tem speaker.

The Congress on Friday evening sought an urgent hearing on the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the senior most MLA in the house was being ignored. 

The appointment is significant, as Pro Tem speaker will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly, following directions by the Supreme Court. The order was issued by the Governor's office around Friday afternoon after much speculation on who the Pro Tem speaker will be.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, has to prove his majority in the state assembly on Saturday at 4 pm, the Supreme Court said today.

The decision was taken after the apex court here heard the arguments for and against the petition jointly filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), following Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invitation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state.

[READ FULL REPORT]

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing on behalf of the BJP, had requested the top court for time till Monday for the floor test. However, the same was rejected.

While the Karnataka polls witnessed a high-octane campaigning with several allegations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the real twist came in after the results threw a hung Assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress (78) and the JD-(S), which won 37 seats.

Despite Congress and JD-(S) forming a quick alliance and strengthening its position to form the government with enough seats together (115), Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Wednesday went on to invite the BJP to form the new government.

Live Updates
Comments(2)

  • mohan
    India has the majority of illiterate, fool and irresponsible voters who are the gravest danger to democracy. This country is not fit for democracy due to above reasons. The corrupt, insincere, anti-national, criminals are ruling this country on basis of money and muscle power, caste, religion, regionalism, terrorism, Naxalism etc. Karnataka is badly affected with above factors which are the main reason for fractured mandate now. All political parties are massively looting resources of the state by abusing power which is the precedent set up by Congress party in last 70 years. Now, this is the main reason of ouster of CONGRESS from all over the country as the public will no more tolerate any party who indulged in rampant corruption and bad governance. Congress has no chance to come back. Karnataka was a prime source of money for the party which will dry now. The present leadership under Rahul Gandhi is unable to lead this party due to incompetence and immaturity. However, BJP must act cautiously and keep watch on Yeddyurappa govt who should be asked to deliver goods by speedy development and work hard for the welfare of people. All efforts should be made by BJP leadership for Zero Tolerance of Corruption in Karnataka.
    6 hours ago reply

  • mohna
    India has the majority of illiterate, fool and irresponsible voters who are the gravest danger to democracy. This country is not fit for democracy due to above reasons. The corrupt, insincere, anti-national, criminals are ruling this country on basis of money and muscle power, caste, religion, regionalism, terrorism, Naxalism etc. Karnataka is badly affected with above factors which are the main reason for fractured mandate now. All political parties are massively looting resources of the state by abusing power which is the precedent set up by Congress party in last 70 years. Now, this is the main reason of ouster of CONGRESS from all over the country as the public will no more tolerate any party who indulged in rampant corruption and bad governance. Congress has no chance to come back. Karnataka was a prime source of money for the party which will dry now. The present leadership under Rahul Gandhi is unable to lead this party due to incompetence and immaturity. However, BJP must act cautiously and keep watch on Yeddyurappa govt who should be asked to deliver goods by speedy development and work hard for the welfare of people. All efforts should be made by BJP leadership for Zero Tolerance of Corruption in Karnataka.
    6 hours ago reply
