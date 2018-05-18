Karnataka political turmoil LIVE UPDATES: Congress to contest pro-tem speaker's appointment in Supreme Court

By Online Desk

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, named Virajpet MLA and former speaker K G Bopaiah as Pro Tem speaker. The Congress is likely to challenge the appointment as senior most MLA in the house was being ignored.

The appointment is significant, as Pro Tem speaker will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly, following directions by the Supreme Court. The order was issued by the Governor's office around Friday afternoon after much speculation on who the Pro Tem speaker will be.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, has to prove his majority in the state assembly on Saturday at 4 pm, the Supreme Court said today.

The decision was taken after the apex court here heard the arguments for and against the petition jointly filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), following Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invitation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing on behalf of the BJP, had requested the top court for time till Monday for the floor test. However, the same was rejected.

While the Karnataka polls witnessed a high-octane campaigning with several allegations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the real twist came in after the results threw a hung Assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress (78) and the JD-(S), which won 37 seats.

Despite Congress and JD-(S) forming a quick alliance and strengthening its position to form the government with enough seats together (115), Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Wednesday went on to invite the BJP to form the new government.