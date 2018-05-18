Karnataka political turmoil LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court orders BS Yedyurappa to prove majority at 4 PM tomorrow

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday resumed its hearing on plea filed by the Congress regarding Karnataka Governor's decision to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in their state.

The apex court will also hear senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani's petition to have an urgent hearing on the same. [FULL REPORT]

While the Karnataka polls witnessed a high-octane campaigning with several allegations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the real twist came in after the results threw a hung Assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress (78) and the JD-(S), which won 37 seats.

Despite Congress and JD-(S) forming a quick alliance and strenthening its position to form the government with enough seats together (115), Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Wednesday went on to invite the BJP to form the new government.