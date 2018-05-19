Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court rejects plea challenging appointment of KG Bopaiah, says he will continue as pro tem speaker
Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala named Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah as pro tem to which Congress strongly opposed and moved to Court. SC to hear the plea against the appointment of five-time lawmaker.
Appointment of BJP MLA and former Speaker KG Bopaiah as the Pro Tem speaker, sparked a new controversy hours after the Supreme Court ordered floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, to decide the fate of the Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa.
Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday had named Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, five-time lawmaker, as pro tem speaker, a move which the Congress strongly objected and moved the Supreme Court.
Congress argued, 'as per convention,' the 'senior-most' legislator from any party should be appointed as the pro-tem speaker. In that regard, the party wanted its eight-time lawmaker R V Deshpande to be appointed as the pro tem speaker.
Calling KG Bopaiah as “dented and tainted”, Congress pointed out that he has courted controversy in 2010 after giving a favourable verdict to the then Chief Minister Yeddyurappa on a disqualification plea of MLAs.
The floor test will be conducted in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today. As a precautionary measure, section 144 has been imposed in Mangalore ahead of the floor test.