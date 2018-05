By Online Desk

The three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed today, with the Chief Minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

"I am going to resign as Chief Minister. I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation.

"I will not face confidence vote. I am going to resign," he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.

Yeddyurappa said he would now "go to the people".