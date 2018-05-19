Karnataka power tussle HIGHLIGHTS: Yeddyurappa resigns before floor test; Kumaraswamy to take oath as Chief Minister on Monday

By Online Desk

The two-day-old BJP government collapsed on Saturday as Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa quit even before the scheduled floor test at 4 pm. With a strength of 104 members, BJP was short of 7 members for the magic number of 111 to win the vote of confidence.

As the efforts by BJP strategists to woo the opposition Congress and JD(S) members proved futile and defeat stared him in the eye, Yeddyurappa chose to quit without pressing for voting on the confidence motion.

The drama ended on an emotional note with Yeddyurappa using the opportunity to make an emotional speech, Atal Vajpayee in 1996, before heading to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation.

He accused Congress and JD(S) of conspiring to hijack the mandate of the people, who had voted BJP as the single largest party.

"I will dedicate my life and fight for the cause of farmers till my last breath I will tour the state to enlighten the people about the anti-democratic conspiracy of Congress and JD(S). I will not rest till I bring BJP back to power in the state and ensure BJP wins all 28 seats in the next Lok Sabha election in the state," Yeddyurappa said in his emotional address before tendering his resignation to the Governor.