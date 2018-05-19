Home LIVE

Karnataka power tussle LIVE UPDATES: Swearing-in ceremony of JDS-Congress government will be on May 23 instead of May 21, says Kumaraswamy

The two-day-old BJP government collapsed on Saturday as Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa quit even before the scheduled floor test at 4 pm.

Published: 19th May 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and party MLAs show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday. | PTI

By Online Desk

The two-day-old BJP government collapsed on Saturday as Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa quit even before the scheduled floor test at 4 pm. With a strength of 104 members, BJP was short of 7 members for the magic number of 111 to win the vote of confidence. 

As the efforts by BJP strategists to woo the opposition Congress and JD(S) members proved futile and defeat stared him in the eye, Yeddyurappa chose to quit without pressing for voting on the confidence motion.

Read full report HERE.

The Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited former Chief Minister and JD-S State President H D Kumaraswamy to form the next government in the State and gave him 15 days time.

The JD(S) leader is set to become the chief minister for a second time on May 23.

The Assembly drama ended on an emotional note with Yeddyurappa using the opportunity to make an emotional speech, Atal Vajpayee in 1996, before heading to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation.

He accused Congress and JD(S) of conspiring to hijack the mandate of the people, who had voted BJP as the single largest party.

"I will dedicate my life and fight for the cause of farmers till my last breath  I will tour the state to enlighten the people about the anti-democratic conspiracy of Congress and JD(S). I will not rest till I bring BJP back to power in the state and ensure BJP wins all 28 seats in the next Lok Sabha election in the state," Yeddyurappa said in his emotional address before tendering his resignation to the Governor.  

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Karnataka Assembly KG Bopaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”