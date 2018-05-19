Home LIVE

Karnataka trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Yeddyurappa resigns, heads to Governor's house

Stage is set for the keenly-awaited trial of strength in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday afternoon wherein the BJP government of B S Yeddyurappa will have to pass the floor test.

Published: 19th May 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B.S. Yedyurappa at Assembly hall on Saturday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Online Desk

The fate of the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's government will be decided within the next 100 minutes. 

The process of administering the oath for the newly elected MLAs is almost over in the assembly and the Speaker is set to take up floor test at 4 pm.

As many as 207 MLAs out of the 222 elected members took oath till 1.45 pm when the House was adjourned for lunch. The proceedings will resume at 3.30 pm. 

Two Congress MLAs failed to turn up in the House. Congress sources said the legislators are with the BJP leaders and whip has been issued to all the members, including those two. 

IN PICTURES | Ahead of Karnataka Assembly floor test, protests erupt in various states

Abstaining or cross-voting will result in action under the anti-defection law.

Sources said with all JD(S)-Congress MLAs having taken the oath, going seems to have got tough for the BJP as the only way the government would survive is by cross-voting by at least seven members, which now seems unlikely. 

Live Updates
