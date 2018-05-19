Karnataka trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Chief Minister Yeddyurappa resigns, heads to Governor's house

By Online Desk

The fate of the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's government will be decided within the next 100 minutes.

The process of administering the oath for the newly elected MLAs is almost over in the assembly and the Speaker is set to take up floor test at 4 pm.

As many as 207 MLAs out of the 222 elected members took oath till 1.45 pm when the House was adjourned for lunch. The proceedings will resume at 3.30 pm.

Two Congress MLAs failed to turn up in the House. Congress sources said the legislators are with the BJP leaders and whip has been issued to all the members, including those two.

Abstaining or cross-voting will result in action under the anti-defection law.

Sources said with all JD(S)-Congress MLAs having taken the oath, going seems to have got tough for the BJP as the only way the government would survive is by cross-voting by at least seven members, which now seems unlikely.