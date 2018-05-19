Home LIVE

Karnataka trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Elected members begin oath taking at Vidhana Soudha

Stage is set for the keenly-awaited trial of strength in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday afternoon wherein the BJP government of B S Yeddyurappa will have to pass the floor test.

Published: 19th May 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Vidhana Soudha (Express Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Online Desk

The elected representatives of Karnataka assembly take oath at Vidhana Soudha administered by pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah after Supreme court rejected Congress-JD(S) plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker.

The apex court has ordered a live stream of the floor test in order to ensure fairness. Congress-JD(S) settle for the live streaming judgement.

The stage is set for the keenly-awaited trial of strength in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm wherein the BJP government of B S Yeddyurappa will have to pass the floor test even as on the face value, the saffron party camp is still short of seven MLAs.

The floor test and one-day special session have been convened after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered for an immediate floor test for Chief Minister Yeddyurappa who was sworn in on Thursday and was given 15-day time to prove majority.

Live Updates
