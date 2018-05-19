Karnataka trust vote LIVE UPDATES: Two Congress MLAs missing, security tightened outside Bengaluru hotel

By Online Desk

The elected representatives of Karnataka assembly take oath at Vidhana Soudha administered by pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah after Supreme court rejected Congress-JD(S) plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker.

The Supreme Court today ordered live telecast of proceedings of the floor test in which Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has to prove his majority in the Karnataka Assembly.

Controversy erupted after Congress challenged KG Bopaiah's appointment as pro tem speaker citing breaking of a long-standing convention.

The stage is set for the keenly-awaited trial of strength in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm wherein the BJP government of B S Yeddyurappa will have to pass the floor test even as on the face value, the saffron party camp is still short of seven MLAs.

IN PICTURES | Ahead of Karnataka Assembly floor test, protests erupt in various states

The floor test and one-day special session have been convened after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered for an immediate floor test for Chief Minister Yeddyurappa who was sworn in on Thursday and was given 15-day time to prove majority.