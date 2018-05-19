Supreme Court orders live telecast of Karnataka floor test, KG Bopaiah will be the protem speaker
The apex court has ordered a live stream of the floor test in order to ensure fairness. Congress-JD(S) settle for the livestreaming judgement.
Published: 19th May 2018 10:23 AM | Last Updated: 19th May 2018 12:19 PM | A+A A-
Supreme court rejected Congress-JD(S) plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the protem speaker. The apex court has ordered a live stream of the floor test in order to ensure fairness. Congress-JD(S) settle for the livestreaming judgement.
Appointment of BJP MLA and former Speaker KG Bopaiah as the Pro Tem speaker, sparked a new controversy hours after the Supreme Court ordered floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, to decide the fate of the Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa.