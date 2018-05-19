Home LIVE

Supreme Court orders live telecast of Karnataka floor test, KG Bopaiah will be the protem speaker

The apex court has ordered a live stream of the floor test in order to ensure fairness. Congress-JD(S) settle for the livestreaming judgement.  

Published: 19th May 2018 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 12:19 PM

Abishek Manu Singhvi addressing media on Supreme Court verdict on Karnataka issue (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Online Desk

Supreme court rejected Congress-JD(S) plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the protem speaker. The apex court has ordered a live stream of the floor test in order to ensure fairness. Congress-JD(S) settle for the livestreaming judgement.  

Appointment of BJP MLA and former Speaker KG Bopaiah as the Pro Tem speaker, sparked a new controversy hours after the Supreme Court ordered floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, to decide the fate of the Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. 

Live Updates
  • Vijay

    Regressive politics
    1 hour ago reply

  • Vijay
    Disgusting unethical politics stinking to heavens. Parliament and Assembly are making a mockery of democracy. EC and SC are watching in in action. Not sure if we need them
    1 hour ago reply
