Amid Opposition show of strength, H D Kumaraswamy, G Parameshwara take oath as Karnataka Chief minister, deputy CM

Non-BJP political leaders from across the country have descended to Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy swears-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka in the presences of several leaders from cross the country outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Express photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the grand steps of Karnataka's power corridor Vidhana Soudha, JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the 25th Chief Minister today. KPCC President Dr G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in tandem with the coalition partners' power-sharing formula. 

A galaxy of political leaders from across the country arrived in Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony in a first of it's kind coming together of non-BJP parties. Leaders like Mayawati, Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan,  Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, D Raja apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were invitees for the event. While Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to meet legislators of the party headed in a hotel since counting day to express their appreciation for keeping unity. 

Live Updates
