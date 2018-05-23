Amid Opposition show of strength, H D Kumaraswamy, G Parameshwara take oath as Karnataka Chief minister, deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the grand steps of Karnataka's power corridor Vidhana Soudha, JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the 25th Chief Minister today. KPCC President Dr G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in tandem with the coalition partners' power-sharing formula.

A galaxy of political leaders from across the country arrived in Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony in a first of it's kind coming together of non-BJP parties. Leaders like Mayawati, Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, D Raja apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were invitees for the event. While Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to meet legislators of the party headed in a hotel since counting day to express their appreciation for keeping unity.