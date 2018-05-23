Home LIVE

Sterlite Protest Day 2 UPDATES: One killed, four injured in fresh police firing in Thoothukudi; Madras High Court steps in

Despite the continuous imposition of section 144, anti-Sterlite protestors gathered near the Thoothukudi government hospital.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)

By Online Desk

At least one person was shot dead and four others were injured today in fresh police firing at Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar, while just hours before, an angry mob set ablaze two police vehicles near the city's Government Hospital.

The latest incidents of violence come a day after Tamil Nadu saw its bloodiest police action since independence which left at least eleven people dead during the Sterlite Protest in Thoothukudi.

IN PICTURES | Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look

Earlier today, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court stayed the construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The Sterlite Protest demanding the closure of the controversial Thoothukudi copper smelting plant entered its 101st day today.

The situation in the district remains tense.

Here are the latest updates:

Live Updates
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
